Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Cut Voya Financial (VOYA) Position by $1.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Opus Investment Management Has Increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company's stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01 million shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 30,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares to 49,200 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 452,994 shares. South Street Limited Liability Company owns 2,462 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 35,565 were accumulated by Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 418,644 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp holds 0.97% or 99,273 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.32% stake. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 181,099 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Lc has 0.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Bancorp has 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rhode Island-based Blue Finance has invested 1.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability holds 215,001 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 1.19% or 150.20 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd reported 112,572 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 10,625 shares stake. Natl Inv Svcs Wi owns 18,520 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 101,261 shares. Delaware-based Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware has invested 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 7,566 were reported by Natl Pension. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Franklin Incorporated owns 10.96M shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 187,920 shares. Cna Fincl owns 0.34% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 32,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 26,817 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 43,932 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 433,264 shares stake. Corsair Management Ltd Partnership invested in 345,774 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 31,300 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Illinois-based Advisory Rech has invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares to 74,883 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN).

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.