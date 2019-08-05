Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased Voya Financial (VOYA) Stake by $1.49 Million; Market Value Rose; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Holder Laffer Investments Raised Its Stake

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.46 million shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Laffer Investments increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 1,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 63,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00B, up from 62,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 24.13 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.61M for 8.84 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial Again Named a â€˜Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusionâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Investment Management Finds Plan Sponsors and Advisors See the Need to Improve Retirement Readiness of Plan Participants – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Schedules Announcement of Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares to 345,253 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. Another trade for 926 shares valued at $46,852 was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Victory Capital Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 443,925 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 45,973 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 242,565 shares. Coastline Trust reported 0.06% stake. 21 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 1.99M shares. Fiduciary Trust Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ls Advsrs Ltd holds 2,202 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 2.03M shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 42,228 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Alyeska Inv Gru Lp holds 0.08% or 111,837 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 6,248 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 12,366 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.