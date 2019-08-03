Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Cut Its Holding in Voya Financial (VOYA) by $1.49 Million as Stock Value Rose; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shareholder Fundsmith Llp Has Boosted Position by $19.02 Million

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 85,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 4.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998.90 million, up from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $268.71. About 452,702 shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.40M shares traded or 10.59% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.61 million for 9.14 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru invested in 14.44 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sei Invests has 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 141,390 shares. Invesco Limited reported 5.89M shares stake. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Hbk Limited Partnership owns 123,655 shares. Ci Invs reported 163 shares stake. Fmr Limited stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 131,817 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 50,000 shares. First Republic holds 33,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 8,731 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 153,395 shares. Capital Returns Limited Liability holds 265,620 shares or 7.11% of its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 204,510 shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp by 22,893 shares to 294,395 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175. 1,000 shares valued at $51,255 were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875. 47,714 shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W, worth $9.85M on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.04% or 20,175 shares. Proshare Ltd Com accumulated 79,019 shares. Advsr Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 19,946 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 3,776 shares. Frontier Comm Ltd Com reported 191,449 shares. Amer Intl Gp owns 38,539 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Management has invested 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Df Dent & stated it has 110,996 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth stated it has 18 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 220,459 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 10 shares.