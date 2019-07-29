Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Cut Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding by $328,440; Gagnon Advisors Boosted Stake in Suncor Energy (SU)

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 1.24 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 455,574 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Limited Company invested in 23,310 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc owns 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 42,651 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Capital Fund Management Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 12,500 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0% or 16 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 0.01% or 80,617 shares. Agf Investments accumulated 0.79% or 1.26M shares. 10,500 were reported by Birinyi Associates. Burney has 0.06% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 16,093 shares. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 3.25 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Washington Natl Bank invested in 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 42,939 shares. Cambridge holds 0.22% or 65,349 shares in its portfolio.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp by 22,893 shares to 294,395 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $290.05M for 6.74 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.