Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK); Visa (V) Market Value Rose While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Decreased by $723,486 Its Stake

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 576,880 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 4,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 91,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89M, down from 95,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Cap Management holds 0.09% or 1,255 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wallace Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,531 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co holds 49,433 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Yhb Advsr Incorporated invested in 93,154 shares. Cim Lc has invested 0.49% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 562,991 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York owns 345,625 shares. The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riverhead Cap accumulated 0.5% or 77,509 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Co owns 2,153 shares. Reliant Inv Ltd has 2.88% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 21,925 shares. Advsr Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Quadrant Capital Limited Co has invested 2.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zwj Counsel holds 112,203 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.