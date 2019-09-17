Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK); Nuance Investments Decreased Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake by $25.87 Million; Shares Declined

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 1.29M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 98.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 150,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2,437 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420,000, down from 152,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 325,638 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 192,042 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Llc owns 4,215 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Raymond James Assoc holds 0.05% or 589,744 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc holds 2,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr holds 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 1.20 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 640,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 5,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 12 shares. Ellington Group Incorporated Lc reported 3,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 61,927 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc holds 926,350 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,698 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 101,548 shares. Par Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.9% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 180,661 shares to 288,539 shares, valued at $37.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 52,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

