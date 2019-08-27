Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $717,500; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 143,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 665,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 522,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.72% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $2.555. About 129,777 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 43,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 695,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37 million, up from 652,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 120,289 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Net $36M; 18/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Alerts Investors to Nasdaq Notification; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Intends to File Restated Financial Statements for Year ended Sept. 30, 2017 and Quarter Ended Dec. 30; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REPORTS PRELIM 2Q EPS ABOUT 51C, EST. 41C; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Kulicke & Soffa

More notable recent Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Momo Inc. (MOMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) CEO Fusen Chen On Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 547% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kulicke & Soffa Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 443,785 shares to 634,774 shares, valued at $33.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,600 shares, and cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 0.47% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 526,708 shares. 213,429 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Parkside Natl Bank Tru reported 121 shares. One Trading LP holds 572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard accumulated 0.02% or 17,200 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 363,505 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 22,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). James Research Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). 175,606 are owned by Parametric Limited Liability Company. 2,142 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Herald Mngmt Ltd reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). 17 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion State Bank.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 65,800 shares to 269,100 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corporation by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.87 million activity. JACULLO PETER J III bought $40,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.