Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Holding Increased by Lapides Asset Management Llc; As Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Martin & Company Has Upped Its Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 771,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 665,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 283,016 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 140,960 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 14,709 shares to 154,516 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 8,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,025 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.63 million activity. $353,718 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) was bought by KAMIN PETER H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $216.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Materials Inc. by 131,500 shares to 521,297 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,800 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.