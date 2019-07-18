Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Reaches $4.12 After 4.00% Down Move; Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Shorts Raised By 16.16%

The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 468,027 shares traded or 8.43% up from the average. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 33.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $214.37 million company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $3.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TTS worth $8.57 million less.

Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) had an increase of 16.16% in short interest. DXR’s SI was 258,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.16% from 222,800 shares previously. With 110,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)’s short sellers to cover DXR’s short positions. The SI to Daxor Corporation’s float is 32.97%. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 20 shares traded. Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) has risen 25.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DXR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Daxor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXR); 14/03/2018 New Data Showing Patient Care lndividualized by Daxor’s Precision Blood Volume Analysis Reduces Heart Failure Readmissions by 56% and Mortality by over 80% Presented at the American College of Cardiology 2018 Annual Scientific Session; 05/04/2018 – Daxor Presenting at Marcum Group MicroCap Conference Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – A New Study Published in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery: Daxor’s BVA-100 Device Reveals Unexpected Blood Loss of 38% in Cardi; 19/04/2018 – A New Study Published in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery: Daxor’s BVA-100 Device Reveals Unexpected Blood Loss of 38% in Cardiac Surgical Patients Not Detected by Common Test in Use; 27/03/2018 – Daxor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – New Data Showing Patient Care Individualized by Daxor’s Precision Blood Volume Analysis Reduces Heart Failure Readmissions by; 15/05/2018 – Vanguard Group Inc. Exits Position in Daxor; 29/05/2018 – Daxor Corporation Retains CORE IR as Investor Relations Firm of Record; 22/03/2018 – Daxor to Exhibit at the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses 2018 Advanced Heart Failure Symposium

Among 3 analysts covering Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tile Shop had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $6.5 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Loop Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 0.26% more from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,200 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 220,993 shares. 2.57 million were reported by Vanguard Inc. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 665,900 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 232,588 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 12,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 32,611 shares. Strs Ohio has 21,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Granite Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Spark Invest Ltd has invested 0.03% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Citadel Ltd holds 211,751 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1.35 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 497 shares.

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TTS Group ASA: Closing conditions fulfilled – closing of the TTS – MacGregor transaction expected to take place 31 July 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Update on the regulatory process: Closing of MacGregor’s TTS acquisition postponed to Q3 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $214.37 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 27.65 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $120,400 were bought by JACULLO PETER J III on Monday, March 4. KAMIN PETER H also bought $353,718 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) on Thursday, June 6.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.43 million. The firm offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. It currently has negative earnings. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Daxor Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 105,100 shares or 692.13% more from 13,268 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) for 12,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 19,099 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.24% or 45,454 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $14,818 activity. Feldschuh Michael Richard bought 1,200 shares worth $14,818.