Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Reaches $3.03 After 4.00% Down Move; Rbf Capital Boosted Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake

The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 105,744 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, EsseThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $154.27 million company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $2.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TTS worth $6.17M less.

Rbf Capital Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 35.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 24,600 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 94,600 shares with $5.10M value, up from 70,000 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $80.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.61. About 1.67M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 10,000 shares to 119,091 valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 10.90% above currents $55.61 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.63 million activity. The insider JACULLO PETER J III bought $81,032. On Monday, June 10 the insider KAMIN PETER H bought $90,420.

Analysts await Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $154.27 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 60.6 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.