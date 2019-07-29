Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Reaches $2.91 After 6.00% Up Move; Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Sentiment Is 1.43

The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.64% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $2.905. About 472,820 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 33.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS)The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $147.04 million company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TTS worth $8.82 million more.

Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 20 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 14 sold and trimmed equity positions in Middlefield Banc Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 924,121 shares, down from 934,982 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Middlefield Banc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 16 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $147.04 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 58.1 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

Among 3 analysts covering Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tile Shop had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TTS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. JACULLO PETER J III had bought 20,000 shares worth $118,400. Another trade for 105,504 shares valued at $441,024 was made by KAMIN PETER H on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 0.26% more from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 39,017 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 34,481 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 71,389 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 98,623 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Com reported 221,275 shares. Aperio Lc holds 13,060 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 6.43 million shares. North Run Capital Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.03M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) or 10,440 shares. 108,725 were accumulated by Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 14,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 9,461 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,200 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.06% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS).

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 538 shares traded. Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MBCN News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 05/03/2018 REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset Value(s); 15/05/2018 – Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Cash Dividend Payment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Middlefield Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBCN); 18/05/2018 – MIDDLEFIELD GROUP: E SPLIT FILES IPO OF PFD, CLASS A SHRS; 19/04/2018 – Middlefield Banc 1Q EPS 80c; 26/04/2018 – REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Annual Financial Report

Analysts await Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.98 EPS, down 3.92% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MBCN’s profit will be $3.18M for 10.59 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Middlefield Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.97% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Middlefield Banc Corp. for 70,925 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc owns 98,513 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. has 0.27% invested in the company for 9,750 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 59,274 shares.