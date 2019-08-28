Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Reaches $2.69 After 6.00% Up Move; ALTIUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (ALMFF) Shorts Decreased By 49.16%

The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 139,015 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8cThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $136.96 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $2.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TTS worth $8.22M more.

ALTIUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) had a decrease of 49.16% in short interest. ALMFF’s SI was 21,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 49.16% from 41,900 shares previously. With 2,900 avg volume, 7 days are for ALTIUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)’s short sellers to cover ALMFF’s short positions. It closed at $25.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. It operates through three divisions: Board and Systems, Micro-Â­controllers and Embedded Systems, and Makers and Content. It has a 62.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers various printed circuit board products, including Altium Designer, which consists various tools required to produce a PCB from concept to manufacturing; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; and CircuitMaker, a streamlined PCB design tool custom built for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $136.96 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 53.8 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

Analysts await Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.87 million activity. $40,500 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) was bought by JACULLO PETER J III on Monday, June 10. KAMIN PETER H had bought 22,000 shares worth $90,420 on Monday, June 10.