Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Reaches $2.60 After 8.00% Down Move; Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Sentiment Is 1.06

Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 56 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 53 cut down and sold stakes in Middlesex Water Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 8.70 million shares, up from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Middlesex Water Co in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 46 New Position: 10.

The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.595. About 107,667 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $132.12 million company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $2.39 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TTS worth $10.57M less.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $132.12 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 51.9 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.87 million activity. KAMIN PETER H had bought 89,414 shares worth $353,718 on Thursday, June 6. JACULLO PETER J III bought $81,032 worth of stock or 35,014 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 0.26% more from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $999.06 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 29.49 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 14,550 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500.