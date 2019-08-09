Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Reaches $2.41 Low on Aug, 9; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Last Week

The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $2.31 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.41 share price. This indicates more downside for the $118.36M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.31 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.73M less. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 466,208 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c

Among 3 analysts covering Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hertz Global Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $18 target in Friday, March 1 report. Northcoast upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $25 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank maintained Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. See Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) latest ratings:

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 3.40 million shares traded. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) has risen 20.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HTZ News: 15/05/2018 – Maple Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Hertz; 07/05/2018 – Hertz sputters on quarterly loss; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTZ); 22/05/2018 – Hertz Global Holdings: Anindita Mukherjee Joins Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Hertz Asia Launches Hertz Chauffeur Website; 13/03/2018 – HERTZ EUROPE LIMITED SAYS HERTZ AND THRIFTY RENTALS ARE NOW AVAILABLE TO EUROWINGS’ CUSTOMERS FROM EUROWINGS.COM WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – Hertz Vice President and Information Chief Tyler Best Stepped Down on April 19; 08/05/2018 – HERTZ CEO KATHY MARINELLO SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 S&PGR Assigns Rtgs To Hertz Hldgs Netherlands’ Unsecd Notes; 07/05/2018 – Hertz Global Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr $2.43

Analysts await Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $118.36 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 48.2 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tile Shop had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Loop Capital Markets.