Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Allstate (ALL)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Allstate Corp (ALL) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 301 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 311 sold and decreased equity positions in Allstate Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 242.10 million shares, down from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allstate Corp in top ten positions increased from 9 to 11 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 275 Increased: 208 New Position: 93.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 2.10 million shares traded or 43.31% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $35.53 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.63 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.67M for 11.99 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 6.72% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation for 309,800 shares.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $159.36 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 62.6 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.63 million activity. JACULLO PETER J III bought $323,167 worth of stock or 80,000 shares. KAMIN PETER H also bought $90,420 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) shares.