Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Home Improvement Stores company, Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.30% of all Home Improvement Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.27% of all Home Improvement Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tile Shop Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.00% 3.20% Industry Average 2.73% 26.47% 10.50%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tile Shop Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop Holdings Inc. N/A 5 55.11 Industry Average 1.42B 51.83B 32.31

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Tile Shop Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.80 6.67 2.42

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. currently has an average target price of $6.5, suggesting a potential upside of 162.10%. As a group, Home Improvement Stores companies have a potential upside of 38.05%. Based on the results shown earlier, Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tile Shop Holdings Inc. -11% -36.05% -45.13% -66.06% -68.98% -52.74% Industry Average 5.81% 1.62% 7.49% 13.24% 5.23% 28.44%

For the past year Tile Shop Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 0.3. Competitively, Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 1.28 and 0.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tile Shop Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. Competitively, Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 48.25% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Dividends

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Tile Shop Holdings Inc.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name. As of September 15, 2017, it operated 134 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia with an average size of 20,500 square feet. The company also sells its products through its Website, tileshop.com. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.