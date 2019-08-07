Tile Shop Hldgs (TTS) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $461,925 as Shares Declined; Earnest Partners Increases Stake in Darling Ingredie (DAR)

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (TTS) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 92,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The hedge fund held 53,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 146,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 198,772 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Darling Ingredie (DAR) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 50,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 5.38M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.43M, up from 5.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 733,210 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES

Analysts await Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 28,937 shares to 154,217 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. The insider JACULLO PETER J III bought 80,000 shares worth $323,167.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 0.26% more from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 11,172 shares. 108,725 are held by Granite Ltd Liability Corp. Skylands Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.41% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 528,050 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 211,751 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Capital Impact Advsr Llc invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.42% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 158,182 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 14,600 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 20,899 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 4,704 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 6.43M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,440 shares. World reported 0% stake. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 1.01 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 1.79M shares to 111,548 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 93,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,086 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,311 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Cornerstone holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Bessemer holds 0.01% or 129,678 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Glob Mgmt has 124,125 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp reported 5,392 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 22,972 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 116,636 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0% or 16,200 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP invested 0.03% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Financial Bank Of America De has 1.13M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).