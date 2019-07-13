Tile Shop Hldgs (TTS) Holder Skylands Capital Lifted Its Holding by $719,750 as Market Valuation Declined; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.93M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (TTS) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 143,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 528,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 384,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 372,628 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 33.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 299,240 shares to 577,780 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 23,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,350 shares to 4,540 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. $90,420 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) was bought by KAMIN PETER H on Monday, June 10.