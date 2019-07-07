Tikvah Management Upped Its Faro Technologies (FARO) Stake; Keywise Capital Management LTD Holding in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Raised as Stock Rose

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 63,853 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 2.39 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively

