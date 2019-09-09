Tikvah Management Stake in Faro Technologies (FARO) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $5.14 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 5,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 4,778 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 9,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 206,214 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 64,091 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.82M for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 640,380 shares to 703,287 shares, valued at $81.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 68,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

