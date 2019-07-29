Tikvah Management Lifted Its Position in Faro Technologies (FARO) as Stock Value Rose; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shares Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Position

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.28M market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 128,759 shares traded or 22.15% up from the average. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 359,796 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,988 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Vanguard holds 0% or 1.81M shares in its portfolio. Argent Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 39,085 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 15,876 were accumulated by Sector Pension Investment Board. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 17,102 shares. 230,690 were accumulated by Northern. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 31,400 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 26,615 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 485,179 shares. Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 3,544 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,690 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New (NASDAQ:BLDP) by 180,000 shares to 242,500 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 39,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

