Tikvah Management Holds Stake in Qad (QADA); Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shares Rose While Brown Advisory Upped by $548,767 Its Position

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.73. About 57,635 shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 18,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 113,540 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 94,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 470,818 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 35,489 shares to 618,428 shares, valued at $43.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 237,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 927,623 shares, and cut its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI).