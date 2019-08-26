Tikvah Management Has Upped Position in Faro Technologies (FARO); Brighton Jones Boosted Stake in Intel (INTC)

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 7,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 129,838 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 122,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 9.69 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 15,472 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,355 shares to 239,858 shares, valued at $37.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,476 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO).

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

