Tikvah Management Has Upped Its Stake in Qad (QADA) by $2.00 Million; As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Cut Stake

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 30,589 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.91M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $221.1. About 1.89M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 45,871 shares to 29.52 million shares, valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 1,121 shares. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Adirondack Commerce holds 2,989 shares. First In owns 2,849 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.52% or 6.57M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 5,300 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 2,111 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent has invested 2.44% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability owns 3,420 shares. New Jersey-based Fcg Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Covey Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has 1.59% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,000 shares. Da Davidson And owns 16,555 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hills Bancshares Tru Communications stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

