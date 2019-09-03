Tikvah Management Has Upped Its Qad (QADA) Position; Lincoln National Has Raised Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 50,209 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,236 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 9,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 24,507 shares to 32,689 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 44,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

