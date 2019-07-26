Tikvah Management Has Raised Its Qad (QADA) Position; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shares Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Holding by $21.78 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 96.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 184,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 191,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $113.09. About 548,458 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $807.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 24,692 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 5,032 shares to 165,684 shares, valued at $29.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.05% or 51,139 shares in its portfolio. 5,500 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited. Walleye Trading invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Brinker Inc stated it has 8,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 3,183 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 53,859 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 8,484 shares. Wellington Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 115,590 shares. S Muoio And Lc has 1.3% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Taylor Frigon Cap has 2.29% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 24,865 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 7,611 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 79,457 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn stated it has 200 shares. Glazer Cap has 1.26% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 71,943 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. 5,714 shares valued at $545,630 were sold by Johnson Amal M on Monday, February 4.

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.