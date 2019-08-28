Tikvah Management Has Boosted Faro Technologies (FARO) Stake by $2.84 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cbs Cl B New (CBS) Holder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Decreased Stake by $2.50 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 56,198 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B New (CBS) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 53,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 59,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 3.49M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 25/05/2018 – CBS New York: Sources tell CBS2 Harvey Weinstein will soon face criminal charges and will turn himself in to police sometime; 04/05/2018 – Because Moonves does not want Bakish involved in the combined company, CBS executives have serious doubts that a deal will happen, sources say; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 15/05/2018 – Dutch 1Q GDP +0.5% On Quarter – CBS; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes Interviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 16/05/2018 – CBS BOARD DUE TO MEET THURSDAY TO CONSIDER VOTING POWERS; 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan, source says [22:43 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,084 shares to 730,483 shares, valued at $54.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 35,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.