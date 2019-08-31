Tikvah Management Continues to Hold Stake in Qad (QADA); Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $648,999; Valuation Rose

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 50,209 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 5,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 35,663 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 41,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.33 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 13,310 shares to 81,748 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 27,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Ltd Com holds 383,895 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.08% or 76,964 shares. Strategic Fincl Services has invested 0.61% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Madison Invest Hldgs stated it has 10,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 4,007 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 53,155 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 582,569 shares in its portfolio. Sector Gamma As holds 49,500 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 37,638 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt invested 0.41% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 12,798 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 22,176 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 6,915 shares.

