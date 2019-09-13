Tiger Management Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.13 Million; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35 million, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 8,276 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $718,000, down from 20,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 2.78M shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $246.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 275,100 shares to 414,402 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,001 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,923 shares to 28,592 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY) by 84,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Allete Inc Com New (NYSE:ALE).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $321.44 million for 18.22 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.