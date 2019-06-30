Tiger Management Upped Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $15.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Stock Price Rose, Highstreet Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $9.47 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 249,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,561 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 700,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 651,234 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A tech headache for ESG investors; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook whistleblower oversaw project with Trudeau Liberals in 2016; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Questions Mark Zuckerberg on Alleged Political Bias and Censorship at Facebook; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a grilling in Brussels; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Was Slow to Identify Russian Information Ops (Video); 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 22/03/2018 – Second police officer hospitalised after UK spy poisoning- Mail Online

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.54 million for 27.84 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) by 148,696 shares to 228,010 shares, valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Company has 8,959 shares. The California-based Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,082 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 54,804 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hound Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 1.21 million shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 1.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 5,279 shares. Lakewood Cap Mgmt LP has 2.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 157,242 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company invested 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wade G W & has 0.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 9,279 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 1,470 shares. Accredited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,538 shares.