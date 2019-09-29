Tiger Management Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position by $2.25 Million; Shelton Capital Management Boosted Stake in Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) by $1.50 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 1882.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 25,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 26,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 1,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 1.37M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, MAXIM INTENDS TO RESUME OPERATIONS OF MILNER IN MID-2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 11,655 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 127,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.66 million, up from 116,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advisors reported 11,780 shares. Donaldson holds 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 5,775 shares. M&T Commercial Bank holds 340,914 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 22,692 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 48,179 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 128 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa invested in 788 shares. Fayez Sarofim has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 4,036 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 2.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 232,024 shares. 98 were reported by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% or 43,147 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $246.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 275,100 shares to 414,402 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,001 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Finance holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,378 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Telos Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.18% or 3,203 shares. Dana Invest holds 2.05% or 215,387 shares in its portfolio. Raging Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.48% stake. Da Davidson Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 39,352 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 32.25M shares or 1.5% of the stock. Polen Capital Mngmt invested in 9.36M shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Field & Main Bancshares reported 6,395 shares. 10,346 are held by Selway Asset Mgmt. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 10.23 million shares or 1.2% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,259 shares. Private Com Na has 19,146 shares.

