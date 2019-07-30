Tiger Management Upped Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position; Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Has 0.79 Sentiment

Tiger Management Llc increased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 61.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Management Llc acquired 262,600 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)’s stock rose 8.73%. The Tiger Management Llc holds 689,502 shares with $19.48M value, up from 426,902 last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $14.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 1.39M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 120.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 54.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS IMPLIED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.5 BILLION AND CHF 1.8 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – FEW FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH REALTY PARTNERS TO SELECTIVELY INVEST IN ITALIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 14 decreased and sold their holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust. The funds in our database reported: 2.74 million shares, up from 2.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 115,737 shares traded. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) has risen 1.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust for 28,886 shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 169,866 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Ocean Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 18,120 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Services Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 82,455 shares.

More notable recent Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “2019 Women Who Mean Business: Orlando airport exec wins top award (Video) – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why We Bought RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income For Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: SZC Rights Offering, Saba Sues BlackRock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $370.28 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 23.68 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CEC Entertainment, Inc. And Leo Holdings Corp. Announce Termination Of Business Combination Agreement – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management and Affiliates Continue to Grow Direct Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K Leo Holdings Corp. For: Jul 29 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.