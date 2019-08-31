Tiger Management Upped Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Holding by $69.69 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Stanley Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – BUYOUT FIRM WORKING WITH BANK OF AMERICA, NOMURA TO SEEK BUYERS; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Inv Management holds 1.86% or 351,644 shares in its portfolio. 29,297 are held by Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc. 25,025 are held by Ssi Invest Mgmt. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Co holds 1.57% or 16,150 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 14.11 million shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Company Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 3.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Payden & Rygel holds 1.02 million shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. 322,312 are held by Riggs Asset Managment. 14,718 were reported by Shoker Inv Counsel. 3.32M are held by Brandes Investment Prtn L P. Brave Asset Mgmt has 62,083 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc reported 6,450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Management One accumulated 4.86 million shares or 0.73% of the stock. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 113,592 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 13,661 shares in its portfolio.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares to 757,800 shares, valued at $76.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,547 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.