Tiger Management Trimmed Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake by $12.77 Million; Peconic Partners Has Raised Its Flotek Inds Del (FTK) Stake by $1.35 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 112,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 17,590 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 129,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 1.00M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Flotek Inds Inc Del (FTK) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 451,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% . The hedge fund held 676,881 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 225,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Flotek Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13M market cap company. The stock increased 5.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 511,635 shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Disciplined Growth Investors / MN Buys Into Flotek Industries; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Carla S. Hardy to Retire From Board on April 27; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q EPS 0c; 21/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND DEPARTURES; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q Rev $60.5M; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Flotek Introduces New Product Line; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Provides First Quarter And Operational Update And Reporting Schedule; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: John S. Reiland to Resign From Board on April 27

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold FTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 3.28% less from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 15,965 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Peconic Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Bridgeway, a Texas-based fund reported 200,000 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Amer Incorporated stated it has 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Synovus Financial Corporation has 1,609 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon reported 287,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 158,228 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 84,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 45,794 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 250,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 1.34 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 77,841 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Quarter U.S. Equity Market Recap – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Near a 7-Year Low, Is This Energy Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on May 21, 2018. More interesting news about Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Flotek Industries Dropped as Much as 36.3% Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westwater Resources and NCS Multistage among Energy/Materials gainers; Sanchez Midstream Partners and Rayonier Advanced Materials among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70 million for 6.03 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Management Lc stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And owns 1.74M shares. Dubuque Bancshares Tru reported 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Utah Retirement reported 0.07% stake. Cibc World Mkts invested in 124,915 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 188,527 shares. Westfield Mgmt Communication Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 63,260 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 1,949 shares or 0% of the stock. 188,454 are held by Td Asset Inc. International Sarl accumulated 9,422 shares. Kwmg holds 39 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 666,684 shares. Numerixs Inv holds 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 2,000 shares. 47,617 are held by Eaton Vance Management. Suvretta Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 473,800 shares.

