Tiger Management Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $10.35 Million; Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Increased Holding by $14.75 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 203,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, down from 291,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $136.82. About 10.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $80.27. About 641,248 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace & White Inc New York invested in 0.26% or 9,165 shares. Overbrook Mgmt reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 140,258 shares. Bloom Tree Limited Liability Co reported 7.6% stake. Moreover, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc has 4.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 301,599 shares. Essex Invest Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Savant Lc holds 59,661 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associate has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 1,800 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 306,388 shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Co holds 5.04% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 2.86% or 26,055 shares. Bokf Na invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ooma Inc by 67,743 shares to 868,166 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65 are owned by Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Bamco Incorporated holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 250,452 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.7% or 375,000 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 0.12% or 7,355 shares. Chem State Bank owns 12,189 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Everence Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Renaissance Technology holds 73,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru reported 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 348,874 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hightower has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,976 shares.