Tiger Management Trimmed Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $12.77 Million; Market Value Declined; Ci Investments Cut Its Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $20.71 Million as Share Value Rose

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 112,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 17,590 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 129,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 773,182 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 667,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 9.24M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.88 million, down from 9.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 2.89M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ooma Inc by 67,743 shares to 868,166 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Management holds 18,555 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Dana Investment Advsr stated it has 232,526 shares. Wendell David Assocs owns 2,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% or 6,684 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 11,832 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,196 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 3,290 shares. Moreover, Regent Inv Management Ltd has 0.75% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 19,745 shares. Etrade Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% or 21,957 shares. Ent stated it has 27 shares. Cap Intl Sarl invested in 0.13% or 9,422 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.04M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl reported 236,915 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $936.57 million for 6.26 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

