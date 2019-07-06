Tiger Management Trimmed Its Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $591,600; Hound Partners Has Upped Holding in Rpm Intl (RPM)

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 255,818 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 921,547 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23 million, down from 938,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 3.86 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 23/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Approve Transaction with Blackstone; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST – ABOUT 99.66% OF UNITS REPRESENTED WERE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF SPECIAL RESOLUTION APPROVING DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Buys Gramercy Property Trust for $4.42 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is broadening its position in the $300 billion subprime car loan industry; 21/03/2018 – Zentiva binding bids due 9 April with strategics in pole position; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 3; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58M shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $88.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors accumulated 239,197 shares. Moreover, Mercer Advisers Inc has 0.14% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny, New York-based fund reported 29,345 shares. Janney Cap Management owns 5,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc accumulated 4.2% or 3.36M shares. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 1,130 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1.06M shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 78,300 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 595 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 58,520 shares. Crestwood Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp owns 54,000 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.34% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.79 million for 19.67 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 2.06M shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $260.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 377,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,347 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).