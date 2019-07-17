Tiger Management Trimmed Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $591,600; Stock Value Rose; 58 Com (Put) (WUBA) Stock Value Declined While Citadel Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.61 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 921,547 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23 million, down from 938,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 4.63M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 08/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE PURCHASE OF BERLIN RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to Check Out of Hilton Investment–Update; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 15/05/2018 – Operations of Blackstone-Backed International Market Centers Include High Point Market; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone tops estimates, AUM hits record $450bn; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS MAIN GOAL IS `TO DO NO HARM’; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (Put) (WUBA) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 72,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 597,246 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc (Prn) by 5.06 million shares to 10.53 million shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc (Call) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,800 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 93,000 shares to 116,110 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 54,000 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 151,706 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sol Cap Management has invested 0.91% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 4,350 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 7,873 were reported by Century Cos Incorporated. Moors & Cabot holds 0.5% or 215,736 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Lc holds 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 13,790 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 5,790 shares. 47,775 were reported by Birinyi Assoc. Huntington Bank invested in 0% or 7,850 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca reported 36,910 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.79 million for 18.88 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

