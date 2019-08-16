Tiger Management Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Valuation Rose; First Trust Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding as Market Value Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 131,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 321,411 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, down from 453,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 2.59M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 58,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67 million, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.71. About 2.34 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 262,600 shares to 689,502 shares, valued at $19.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.45 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

