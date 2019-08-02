Tiger Management Trimmed Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Position by $3.72 Million; Shares Rose; Light Street Capital Management Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $168.12 Million as Shares Declined

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22M, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 465,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 2.13 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14M, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 520,428 shares traded or 74.14% up from the average. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89M for 7.16 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ooma Inc by 67,743 shares to 868,166 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares to 207,400 shares, valued at $50.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.