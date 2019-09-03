Tiger Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Trimmed by $40.62 Million as Shares Rose; Bvf Stake in Xencor (XNCR) Has Lowered by $17.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 757,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.71 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $108.06. About 4.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Expansion Still ‘Pressing on the Gas,’ Says JPM’s Lester (Video); 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 593,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 74,088 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Xencor (XNCR) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership owns 12,300 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 6.28 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,751 shares. 95,160 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc. Td Asset accumulated 121,703 shares. Principal Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 8,484 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0.03% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.01% stake. Redmile Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.04M shares. 4,404 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Victory Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 83,842 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Grp holds 29,795 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. United Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 earnings per share, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 185,229 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merus N V by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 262,600 shares to 689,502 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.