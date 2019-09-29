Tiger Management Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Has Increased; As Nice LTD (NICE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Earnest Partners Trimmed by $3.84 Million Its Position

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 127,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.66M, up from 116,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IS FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 23/03/2018 – MESSAGE FROM ACTING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER TAYLER; 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP); 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: WSPY News: Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 22/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg failed to answer a lot of questions from members of the European Parliament – largely due to a bizarre meeting format that let the Facebook founder peddle talking points; 20/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE BRIEFING FROM FACEBOOK ON WEDNESDAY -COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON; 21/03/2018 – Users Abandon Facebook After Cambridge Analytica Findings; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has has been trying to portray itself as a friend to digital publishers for the last few years. But an institutional level, the company does not seem to understand or value journalism

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 28,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 129,194 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.70 million, down from 157,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 178,387 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $246.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 659,634 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,700 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook updates on app developer investigation – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Replace FAANGs With Cloud – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Investors Must Face (New) Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bandera Prtn Limited reported 73,150 shares. Regent Management Ltd Com has 46,556 shares. Andra Ap has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited holds 1.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 565,350 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 38,137 shares. Monetta Financial has invested 2.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh invested in 1.17M shares or 2.53% of the stock. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 444,106 are held by Bristol John W & New York. 273,451 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. Tompkins Fin Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,925 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 109,445 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 414,719 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,070 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $154.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstcash Inc by 5,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Comm Corp.