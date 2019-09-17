Tiger Management Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Dupont Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) as Valuation Declined

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 246.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 20,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 8,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $146.11. About 688,816 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 275,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 414,402 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, down from 689,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 1.82M shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – West Announces Results of Wireless 9-1-1 Location Trial with Google; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC ILG.O EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S APO.N DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 26/03/2018 – APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD ATL.AX – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950M for SASOF IV Aviation Fund; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 16.91 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archrock Inc by 68,039 shares to 109,127 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 50,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,489 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

