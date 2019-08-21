Tiger Management Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Lifted by $7.35 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Greylin Investment Mangement Has Raised by $353,790 Its Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 71.74 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 2.04M shares traded or 37.35% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtgs To Apollo Series 2018-1 Trust; 16/04/2018 – West Corporation Closes Landmark Acquisition of Nasdaq’s Public Relations and Digital Media Businesses; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL DECLARES QTR 38C/CLASS A SHR VS 47C EST; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 2.50 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 2.28 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT ON SOLAR TOWER; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CONSIDER IPO OF CLOUD-HOSTING FIRM RACKSPACE; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,150 shares to 424,005 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,965 shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal invested in 43,036 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd holds 1.15M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 749,450 shares. 235,964 were reported by Nomura Holdg. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co invested 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Company holds 0.42% or 81,989 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 271,634 shares. Capital Ltd Llc has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Menta Cap Ltd has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Somerville Kurt F invested in 56,897 shares. 61,889 were accumulated by Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust invested 0.71% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.18% or 108,995 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1.09M shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares to 757,800 shares, valued at $76.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,547 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 22,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis has invested 0.41% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiger Mgmt Limited Company owns 689,502 shares for 5.35% of their portfolio. 76,375 were accumulated by Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Liability. Rothschild Inv Il reported 80,177 shares. Capital accumulated 0.07% or 10.66 million shares. Iconiq Cap Lc stated it has 0.31% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cheyne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 87,418 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 180,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc holds 130,819 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 22,500 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Thornburg Invest Mgmt stated it has 631,004 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

