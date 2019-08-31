Tiger Management Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Has Lifted by $7.35 Million as Market Value Rose; Country Trust Bank Holds Position in Wal (WMT)

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48M, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 858,837 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 18.63 BLN RUPEES VS 16.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION LTD – SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT FOR ASSIGNMENT OF LICENSE TO EXCLUSIVE SOLAR TOWER DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS FOR TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – FIRSTGROUP CONTINUES TO BELIEVE IN STRONG PROSPECTS FOR SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION AVAILABLE TO COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup could face pressure to break up after rejecting approach

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 307,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03 million, up from 286,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s U.S. EBIT Decline Overshadows Online Reacceleration; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Bets $15 Billion on an E-Commerce Passage to India; 07/03/2018 – TSYS REPORTS PACT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 22/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CONFIRMS SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE IN FLIPKART TO WALMART; 23/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart, Walmart India top executives meet CCI to explain biz activities

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Us Treasury (TIP) by 17,725 shares to 216,547 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Common (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,784 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Communication Services.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares to 921,547 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,800 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.