Tiger Management Position in Facebook (FB) Increased by $15.44 Million as Market Value Rose; Capital Growth Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) as Stock Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 14.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21 million, down from 14.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 13.13 million shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPOINTS DENISE PAVARINA AS INVESTOR RELATIONS DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO’S PRIORITY FOR 2018 IS TO KEEP COSTS DISCIPLINE: CEO; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO: NEXT INVESTMENT TO TAKE UP TO 3 YRS TO BREAK EVEN; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $193.5. About 14.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: The leaders of a House oversight committee say #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg will testify; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:; 16/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 20/03/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Leaves Its Users’ Privacy Vulnerable; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares to 17,590 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,547 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

