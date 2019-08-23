Tiger Management Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Decreased as Stock Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Sabby Management Decreased Its Stake by $28.08 Million

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $230.7. About 101,556 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 921,547 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23M, down from 938,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 833,488 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: After Hilton success, Blackstone makes $4.8B bid to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Solus says it may buy Hovnanian bonds to cut loss from CDS – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – SCHWARZMAN: CIC’S INVESTMENT IN BX LASTED LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – Mosman in Talks With Blackstone Oil and Gas to Increase Arkoma Stake; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO HAS ALSO AGREED NOT TO SUPPORT ANY FUTURE FAILURE TO PAY EVENTS AFFECTING HOVNANIAN; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Takes Minority Stake in Kohlberg & Co; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd has 1.3% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0.05% or 22,272 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A reported 25,961 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 7,027 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs owns 420,029 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 10,400 shares. Moreover, Amp Ltd has 0.24% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has 1,415 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 41,538 were accumulated by Burney Company. American Rech & Management holds 0.7% or 10,390 shares in its portfolio. 47,516 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 2,021 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.31 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58 million shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $88.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council owns 98,000 shares. Baltimore reported 269,142 shares. King Wealth owns 17,612 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,180 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.98% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hgk Asset Mgmt stated it has 16,455 shares. Hap Trading Llc stated it has 21,375 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 369,493 shares. Arbiter Prtnrs Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.19% or 160,360 shares. Wedgewood Partners has invested 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 10,869 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 116,010 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Oppenheimer And Com reported 202,133 shares stake.

