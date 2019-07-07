Tiger Management Position in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Upped as Market Value Declined; Energy Income Partners Has Trimmed Its Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Position by $28.50 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.36M, down from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 453,464 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has risen 2.56% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29 million, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America: Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $91.15M for 6.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.07% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 942,585 shares to 4.99M shares, valued at $124.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc. New (NYSE:OKE) by 285,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

