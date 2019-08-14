Tiger Management Position in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose; Alliancebernstein LP Has Trimmed Its Allstate (ALL) Holding by $11.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 119,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.85M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 497,975 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 45.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares to 757,800 shares, valued at $76.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,800 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.45M shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.10M shares. Bangor Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 12,094 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsr Ltd Liability owns 2.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 356,482 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt invested in 1.41% or 133,368 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 29,776 are held by Pinnacle Advisory Gru. Jacobs And Ca holds 14,547 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.85% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 142,099 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt owns 17,954 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. M&R Management holds 53,127 shares. Forbes J M Com Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 282,779 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.49% or 16,800 shares. Tdam Usa reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alps Advsr owns 197,064 shares.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 3.04M shares to 6.96 million shares, valued at $76.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 120,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 6,547 shares. 2,847 were reported by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Com. 1,505 are held by First Interstate Bancshares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Incorporated accumulated 14,533 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Valley National Advisers holds 38 shares. Moreover, Ccm Investment Advisers Lc has 1.92% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 121,206 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com reported 120,950 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 5,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 1.27% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moody Bankshares Division holds 41,887 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Automobile Association holds 336,743 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 698,189 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ogilvy Health Further Cultivates Creative Community With Multiple Promotions – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.