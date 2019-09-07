Tiger Management Position in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Has Increased by $7.35 Million; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Market Value Rose While Consonance Capital Management LP Has Upped by $25.28 Million Its Holding

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48M, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 6.06M shares traded or 210.97% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q TOTAL COSTS 37.4B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CEDE CLAIRE’S TO CREDITORS ELLIOTT, MONARCH; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 12/04/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO EYE PURCHASE OF TRONC: NYP; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS A POTENTIAL NEW STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER, CMA-CGM GROUP (“CMA-CGM”), HAS COMMITTED TO INVEST BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 380 MILLION AND CHF 450 MILLION; 13/04/2018 – FCA probes FirstGroup share price rise ahead of Apollo bid; 07/03/2018 – APOLLO MINERALS LTD AON.AX – TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN COUFLENS PROJECT IN SOUTHERN FRANCE; 04/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP: APOLLO PROPOSES HENRIK CHRISTENSEN FOR CHAIRMAN

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 42125.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 4.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The hedge fund held 4.22 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 560,046 shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares to 13,601 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,590 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).